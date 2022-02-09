'New era coming': Joe Jonas hints at DNCE comeback

American singer-songwriter Joe Jonas hints at the return of his band DNCE soon.

The band's Instagram account recently posted a revamped version of their logo followed by a series of their rehearsal snaps.

In a Tiktok video, Jonas gave a snippet of their new song, promising that it will be a new era for them. "New music, new vibes, new flavors, new collaboration. All of this is on the way and will be here soon … !!! New era incoming … Let’s get it."

"It’s go time. There’s so many different projects in the works that I can’t wait to start telling you all about. I’ve had such an amazing holiday break spending time with family and friends and now I’m ready to get back to it," Jonas said.

"My goal for the next few months is to get you up on your feet dancing and make you move," he added.

Jonas was originally from the pop-rock band Jonas Brothers together with Nick and Kevin. The band went hiatus in 2010 and confirmed their break-up in 2013.

Later on, in 2015, Joe formed his own funk-pop band DNCE.