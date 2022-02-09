MANILA – Marjorie Barretto considers it an answered prayer now that her youngest daughter Erich has finally been vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Instagram, the former actress said Erich was the only one in their family who has not yet received her vaccine until Tuesday.

Because of this, “each time someone close to us gets COVID, we worry sick over her.”

“Thank you DOH and to our favorite doctor @ayenuguid along with @romeonuguidmd and so many other doctors and nurses for an organized vaccination yesterday,” she said.

Barretto added that this is a step closer towards healing since children will now be able to fight the virus.

Aside from Barretto’s daughter Erich, other celebrity kids who also got their COVID-19 vaccines include Judy Ann Santos’ children Luna and Lucho, and Bianca Gonzalez’s daughter Lucia.

The Philippines began the vaccination of children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 in Metro Manila on Monday.

The rollout is expected to expand nationwide as the government aims to inoculate some 15 million children in the said age group, the Department of Health earlier said.