MANILA -- As the government opened the COVID-19 vaccination to children aged 5-11 years old, the daughter of celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes has received her first jab against the coronavirus.

Rivera took to social media to share a snap of Zia, 6, with Dantes inside a car during the vaccination schedule.

“Ate Zia received her 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Good job Ate Z,” the actress said in the caption.

Other celebrity children also got their coronavirus vaccines including Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo’s kids, Lucho and Luna.

Santos shared photos of her two kids on Instagram while sharing the whole process they went through to get them jabbed.

Marjorie Barretto, on the other hand, considers it an answered prayer now that her youngest daughter Erich has finally been vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Instagram, the former actress said Erich was the only one in their family who had not yet received her vaccine.

The Philippines began the vaccination of children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 in Metro Manila on Monday after a few days of delay due to "logistical challenges."

The rollout will later be expanded nationwide as the government aims to inoculate some 15 million children in the said age group, the DOH earlier said.