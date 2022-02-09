MANILA -- Actress Kris Aquino took to social media to share her birthday message for her brother, the late former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, who would have turned 62 years old on February 8.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Kris apologized to her brother for not being able to say "enough times" that she loved him.

"Sorry, Noy mahirap mag-edit. Kasi grabe ka naman magparamdam… tried my best umabot ng kahit 11:45 PM BUT di talaga kaya. I love you so much. I’m so sorry na hindi ko nasabi enough times when you were still here. I’m sorry for letting you down -- but I know nakita mo how much your death has profoundly changed me," Kris said.

She also said sorry for not keeping her silence when she and former fiancé Mel Sarmiento decided to end their relationship.

"I know you wanted to teach me how to practice humility and not to post anything that later on I may regret… Sorry sumablay lang kay Mel, kasi pumatol ako and nag comment when I should’ve just shut up. After I post this I’ll message him na all is forgiven & forgotten. Time to stop looking back, free myself from the past, focus on today and still have enough FAITH to look forward to tomorrow," Kris added.

"I’m sure super happy ka because solong solo mo ang mom and dad in heaven. Please habaan n'yo pa 'yung bonding n'yo? If Ate goes, you know how tight she and mom were. If it’s Pinky, everyday may ka-debate ka na hindi takot awayin ka. Please not Viel, she’s super organized & that’s why all your pamangkins get their birthday & Christmas 'hulog ng langit.' And if it’s me-- you know naman… birthday mo so I’ll behave, 'di ko na sasabihin but I know you know what I mean. WE ALL LOVE YOU and we really miss you -- but Kuya Josh & Bimb, they still really need me. Ikaw nang bahala, okay."

Her brother was swept into power following the death of their mother, former President Corazon Aquino, in 2009. Their father, Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino, was shot dead in 1983 as he attempted to return from US exile to lead the democracy movement against Marcos.

Kris also said she will try to fulfill her brother's last wishes.

"Bunso will try her best to be more like you, and 'yung inako kong mga binilin mong 'wag pababayaan -- ginagawa talaga. Remember your last SONA? May mga 'leaders' kang in-invite, you called me to join you with them sa picture-taking. You said nung 1998 sila 'yung unang sumuporta and kung wala sila, hindi mo maaabot 'yung inabot mo… I made sure they felt our gratitude & #lovelovelove before mom’s birthday," Kris said, adding that she will have another post on him.

Noynoy Aquino passed away on June 24, 2021 due to renal disease, secondary to diabetes.