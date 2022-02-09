MANILA — Actress Jennylyn Mercado shared a glimpse of her baby bump Wednesday, as she neared her third trimester of pregnancy.

Mercado, 34, shared the selfie on Instagram, with the caption, “26 weeks.”

Mercado and her husband, actor Dennis Trillo, are expecting a baby girl for the first time.

They each have a son from their respective past relationships.

The couple, who got married in November, had been trying to conceive via surrogacy due to Mercado’s previous difficulty to get pregnant.

They, however, were surprised last year when they conceived naturally.

Mercado and Trillo have been chronicling their personal milestones through a YouTube vlog series, from their engagement, confirmation of their pregnancy, to their wedding.