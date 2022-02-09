MANILA -- Janine Gutierrez on Tuesday marked her first anniversary as an ABS-CBN talent.

On Instagram, the actress shared a montage of everything she has achieved and done so far as a Kapamilya.

Describing her first anniversary with the network, she wrote: “My very first year in @abscbn was incredible. So many dreams come true, so many incredible people.”

Gutierrez said she will forever be grateful for all her bosses who have become her family.

Lastly, Gutierrez expressed gratitude for her followers who have been “virtually holding my hand this past year. You!! Every single like, comment, message means the world to me.”

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love, Kapamilya,” she said.

Gutierrez then teased that she’s only getting started. In fact, she also announced that her taping for the iWantTFC project “Sleep With Me” has already begun.