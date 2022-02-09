MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Jake Ejercito revealed that he and his 10-yera-old daughter Ellie have recovered from COVID-19.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The actor said he and Ellie, his daughter with former girlfriend Andi Eigenmann, experienced mild symptoms.

"No one is safe and we were just here isolated for 10 days. Fortunately enough, mild symptoms lang naman. Si Ellie had fever for a few days. Sa akin more on sa throat and colds lang. Praise God we are okay," Ejercito exclusively told Star Magic's "Inside News."

Ejercito, who recently wrapped work on his first Kapamilya series "Marry Me, Marry You," has joined the cast of ABS-CBN's hit series "The Broken Marriage Vow" starring Jodi Sta. Maria.

"Feeling ko mas gugulo 'yung kuwento, mas gugulo rin ang buhay ng mga Ilustre dahil sa character ko," said Ejercito.

"It's a different experience kasi one out of town kami nasa Baguio kami unlike 'Marry Me, Marry You' malapit lang kami rito. It's also different kasi I came in in the middle of cycle na. They were already in Baguio for a month and I only entered for the last three or so weeks," said Ejercito, the son of former president Joseph Estrada.

"Pero ganoon din kinakabahan kasi si Ate Jodi, si Kuya Z (Zanjoe Marudo) ang gagaling, pati si Zaijian (Jaranilla). Talagang you are forced to bring your A game. At alam natin na it's a big show kasi adaptation 'yan ng 'Doctor Foster' at 'World of the Married,' so alam natin na sinubaybayan at nagustuhan siya ng maraming viewers. So talagang A game kaming lahat," he added.