Singer-songwriters Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are reuniting with a new song coming out this Friday.

In an interview during the Brit Awards, Sheeran confirmed to LADbible Group that he will be collaborating with Swift.

"It comes out Friday, it’s with Taylor Swift," he said.

Fans speculate that they will be doing a remix version of Sheeran's song "The Joker and The Queen" after teasing a photo of repurposed cards on his Instagram account.

Sheeran and Swift first collaborated on the hit song "Everything Has Changed" in 2013.

Later on, she released a "from the vault" collaboration of "The Run" last November.