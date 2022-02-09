MANILA – Bianca Gonzalez and JC Intal are happy to finally have their daughter Lucia vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Philippines began the vaccination of children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 in Metro Manila on Monday after a few days of delay due to "logistical challenges."

The rollout will later be expanded nationwide as government aims to inoculate some 15 million children in the said age group, the Department of Health earlier said.

Turning to Instagram, Gonzalez shared photos of Intal accompanying Lucia as she got her first dose of the vaccine.

Saying they have been looking forward to this moment for a long time, Gonzalez shared: “We told Lucia that she was going to the doctor for her injection just like we had, but she didn't expect all the balloons, characters and goodies and she was so happy and kilig to see it all!!! What a brave girl our Lucia was.”

Gonzalez then thanked all the doctors, nurses, staff and entertainers who made the vaccination process for kids smooth and more enjoyable.

To end her post, she shared information for other parents who wish to also have their children protected against the virus.