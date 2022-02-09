Barbie Imperial opens up about split with Diego Loyzaga

MANILA -- Actress Barbie Imperial has opened up about her recent breakup with actor Diego Loyzaga.

In an exclusive interview with Star Magic's Inside News, Imperial stressed that what happened to them was not a bad breakup.

Watch more on iWantTFC

"We broke up na, break na kami. Hindi naman siya bad breakup. Okay kami. Hindi kami nag-break na magkaaway kami, hindi. We are okay," Imperial said.

"I think it's for the better naman. And even si Diegs naman alam niya naman 'yon na parang marami pa kaming kailangang matutunan at kailangan pa namin na mag-grow apart," she added.

Asked how she is coping up with the breakup, Imperial said: "Well, ngayon po kasi ang dami ko talagang ginagawa. Nag-start na rin ako ng golf and before golf kasi nagte-tennis ako and workout everyday. Tapos ito ngayon 'Showtime.' Busy din naman. And I am actually okay, happy naman ako."

Barbie Imperial, hurado sa 'Sexy Babe' ng 'Showtime'



Last week, without giving details, Imperial confirmed to ABS-CBN News her split with Loyzaga.

She also shared the best lesson she learned when it comes to love.

"Natutunan ko na baka kaya paulit-ulit na nangyayari sa akin kasi hindi ko talaga minamahal ang sarili ko. Kasi it's like all the same story each boyfriend. So for me what if ibahin ko ngayon, sarili ko muna ang mahalin ko," she said.

Currently, Imperial is part of iWantTFC's original series "The Goodbye Girl," produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, which follows the journey of five brokenhearted women as they heal from the pain and rejections in their lives.

Imperial is one of the stars of the series, where she plays the mistress of a married man played by Turs Daza.



"The Goodbye Girl" will be available for streaming on iWantTFC beginning February 14.