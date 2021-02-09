WATCH: Nadine Lustre, A-Team in dance video for ‘Wildest Dreams’ remix

MANILA — Nadine Lustre released on Tuesday a dance video featuring the remix of “Wildest Dreams,” the title track of her latest album.

In the video, Lustre grooves with members of the dance group A-Team Philippines, inside the neon-lit building of a sportswear brand.

The remix’s visuals are a stark contrast to the original “Wildest Dreams” video, which is mostly set in nature with mystical themes.

Aside from the visual album, Lustre has been releasing over the last few months live performance videos of tracks from “Wildest Dreams.”

Most recently, she performed “White Rabbit,” following “Ivory” and “Glow” to open the year.

