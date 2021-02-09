Throwback: Dennis Trillo looks back on Star Circle Batch 10 launch

MANILA -- Actor Dennis Trillo on Tuesday shared a throwback photo from a Star Circle pictorial taken 20 years ago.

Trillo started his show business career as one of the members of Batch 10 of ABS-CBN’s Star Circle, along with Bea Alonzo, Alfred Vargas, Nadine Samonte, and TJ Trinidad. Their batch was launched in 2001.

"20 years ago ni launch kami sa Star Circle batch 10!" Trillo wrote in the caption, using the hashtag #beterano.

Trillo was cast in two top-rating dramas of Channel 2 -- “Pangako Sa’yo” and “Sa Dulo ng Walang Hanggan.” However, he moved to another network where he was given major breaks on television and film.

His biggest movie break was in Joel Lamangan’s “Aishite Imasu 1941: Mahal Kita” produced by Regal Entertainment, where he won several acting awards. In the movie, he played a drag spying on the Japanese for the Filipino guerilla movement.

In 2019, Trillo crossed over as Kapamilya film star when he starred in Star Cinema’s horror film “Hellcome Home.”

Trillo is currently dating fellow Kapuso actress Jennylyn Mercado.

