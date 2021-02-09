‘Pilita, is that you?’ Janine G’s ‘ASAP’ solo debut crosses 1M views, as she impresses with stage presence

Janine Gutierrez’s performs a cover of GIBBS’ ‘No Hearts’ in the February 7 episode of ‘ASAP Natin ‘To.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Pilita, is that you?” went numerous comments on Janine Gutierrez’s solo debut on the “ASAP Natin ‘To” this week, as fans, old and new, said they were surprised with her stage presence and singing talent.

The February 7 performance — Gutierrez covered the upbeat “No Hearts” by GIBBS — has fetched over 1.2 million views on Facebook and YouTube just after a day since it was released.

Comments, which numbered past a thousand as of writing, were a mix of viewers saying the number made them new fans of Gutierrez, and those sharing they weren’t surprised by her charisma and talent, given she’s a showbiz royalty.

Gutirrez, 31, is the daughter of actors Lotlot de Leon and Ramon Christopher Gutierrez. Her paternal grandmother is music icon Pilita Corrales, while her maternal grandmother, de Leon’s adoptive parents, are screen superstar Nora Aunor and veteran actor Christopher de Leon.

In commending her performance, many brought up Corrales — aside from looks, viewers said, it appeared the two had another thing in common.

“Apo lang naman po siya ni Pilita Corrales. Singing runs in her blood! Glad that ABS-CBN is giving her way [to sing],” wrote one fan.

“She has Pilita Corrales as her grandma, so obviously it’s in her genes,” another said, prompting a reply that Gutierrez’s younger brother, Diego, is also a singer and an “ASAP” performer.

Another quipped, “The second coming of Pilita Corrales!”

Corrales, 81, is considered a pillar of Philippine music, with an international career spanning 64 years and which has earned her the title, “Asia’s Queen of Songs.”

Other comments on Gutierrez, meanwhile, expressed excitement with the new possibilities for her career now that she is with ABS-CBN.

“She’s not only beautiful, she’s a natural on stage and she can sing. But can she dance like the other Kapamilya mainstays who are triple threats: sing, dance and act? Who cares? She’s an asset to the Kapamilya network as witnessed in her debut on the 'ASAP' stage,” a fan wrote.

“Ngayon ko lang nalaman magaling palang kumanta si Janine,” said another.

Similarly, one viewer commented: “Wow, ABS-CBN is letting her show every talent that she has... and she is good!”

Aside from being a mainstay of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” Gutierrez’s first batch of projects as a Kapamilya includes a teleserye under Dreamscape Entertainment, and a movie produced by Star Cinema.

