Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte share Valentine plans

MANILA – Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and just like any couple, Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte plan to mark the special day together.

In an interview with Ria Atayde during the virtual premiere of their new digital series “Unloving U” on Monday night, Andalio and Alonte shared that they plan to go somewhere on February 14 but nothing is concrete yet.

“May sinasabi ako sa kanyang mag-out of town kami. Magdagat kami or kung ano man ang pwedeng gawin basta safe lang. Wala pa kami talagang napagkakasunduan pero may plano naman na,” Alonte said.

As for Andalio, she does not mind where they celebrate Valentine’s Day for as long as she is with Alonte on that day.

“Kasi naman kahit naman saan, pwede namang i-celebrate ang Valentine’s. Kaya relax lang, basta laging love love love lang. Mas maganda 'yun. Mas maganda din 'yung walang plano minsan, mas natutuloy 'yung biglaan lang,” she said.

Meanwhile, the real-life couple also talked about working on their new series which also stars Gelli de Belen and Ariel Rivera. Also part of the cast are KD Estrada, Anji Salvacion and Sam Cruz.

“Ang chill nila katrabaho. Puro komedyante 'yung set namin. Si Miss Gelli ang chill niya. Makwento din siya, nakakatawa siya. Sobrang baliktad nga sa character niya 'yung personality niya. Si Sir Ariel, nung una natatakot ako sa kanya tapos kapag nakausap mo, joke time din,” Andalio said.

When asked if they had a hard time playing their characters, Alonte said: “Mahirap sa story nung series kasi magkapatid 'yung role namin. Nahirapan ako kasi baka mamaya 'yung tingin ko sa kanya in love tapos magkapatid kami. Kaya mahirap, pero enjoy.”

The actor said he also had a hard time doing his scenes where he had to speak in English.

“Hindi naman sa ayaw ko, pero hirap kasi ako talaga. Medyo baluktot ang dila ko. Kaya 'yun 'yung memorable sa akin, pinakanahirapan din ako kasi ang hirap bigkasin. Binigay ko naman ['yung makakaya ko],” he said.

Nonetheless, Andalio said the whole working experience under the new normal was very memorable and they all had fun doing it.

“Hindi ako ganun nahirapan kasi si Ronnie 'yung kasama ko. Naging komportable ako sa pagiging jejemon kasi kung sa iba ko gagawin 'yun, parang nakakahiya. Nahiya lang ako kila Miss Gelli and Sir Ariel nung simula pero naging komportable din naman,” she said.

Directed by Easy Ferrer, “Unloving U” is one of ABS-CBN’s offerings in 2021. It is now available on iWantTFC with fresh new episodes daily from February 8 to 13.

