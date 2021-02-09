K-dramas 'Vincenzo' and 'Sisyphus' coming to Netflix in February

MANILA -- Avid fans of Korean dramas in the Philippines will surely be delighted as two highly anticipated titles will soon become available on Netflix Philippines.

The first one is “Vincenzo” starring Song Joong-ki who plays the titular character.

According to its official synopsis from Netflix, Vincenzo ends up in Korea where he encounters some odd neighbors and gets embroiled in a fight against a formidable opponent. With lawyer Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo-been), they punish evil with evil and seek revenge.

The series will premiere on February 20 at 10 p.m. with new episodes every Saturday and Sunday.

Aside from “Vincenzo,” also coming soon on the streaming platform is “Sisyphus.”

It follows genius engineer Han Tae-sul (Cho Seung-woo), who gets saved by heroine Gang Seo-hae (Park Shin-hye) and learns some dangerous truths.

He finds out that he invents a time machine in the future, and some mysterious individuals are trying to kill him. Putting her life on the line, Seo-hae promises to save Tae-sul and the world.

“Sisyphus” premieres on February 17 at 9:30 p.m. with new episodes every Wednesday and Thursday.

