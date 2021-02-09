Joyce Pring, Juancho Trivino expecting their first baby

MANILA – Joyce Pring and Juancho Triviño are expecting their first baby together.

In their respective Instagram pages on Tuesday, the couple shared photos of Pring’s baby bump and sonogram as they revealed that they will be a family of three soon.

“Fam, we’re excited to share with you all the news... we’re gonna have our own #BundleofJoyth and he/she is ready to say hello this 2021,” said Pring.

Trivino, for his part, said: “THREEvinos coming soon!! Yes, we are pregnant! Im going to be a dad.”

The celebrity couple’s announcement happened on the same day that they are celebrating their first anniversary as a married couple.

In a separate post, Pring acknowledged that their first year as a married couple was not easy but “with every huge fight, every thrown inanimate object out of frustration, every sleepless night tossing lonely in our bed, came a lesson, a blessing, a stretching, a sanctification -- that drew us closer to God and closer to each other.”

Despite all the challenges that may come their way, Pring said she will certainly choose Trivino “a million times over -- to marry him, choose him, love him, take care of him, annoy him, be quarantined with him, do life with him and no one else -- because I know he is God’s best for me, and I for him.”

“Even on the hardest days -- ESPECIALLY on the hard days -- I knew I made the right choice. And I knew that even if the tides get bigger, and the difficult nights drag longer from here on out, my confidence lies in Jesus’ love for US, that we will be able to love and choose each other, no matter what happens,” she added.

The television hosts tied the knot in Pasay City on February 9, 2020. It was in November 2019 when Pring announced her engagement to Triviño via a Twitter post.

They had their engagement shoot in the island of Siargao.

