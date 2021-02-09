Janine Gutierrez, Charlie Dizon finally meet each other in person

MANILA — Charlie Dizon and Janine Gutierrez, who had previously declared that they are fans of each other, have finally crossed paths.

The two met in person for the first time on Sunday as Dizon had a production number on “ASAP Natin To,” while Gutierrez was officially welcomed as one of the concert variety show’s hosts.

In her Instagram page on Monday, Dizon shared two photos of her and Gutierrez which were taken inside the ABS-CBN dressing room.

“Super nice to finally meet you,” wrote Dizon in the caption.

Gutierrez reposted their photos in her Instagram Stories and wrote “fangirl of fangirl” across it.

One of the notable people who commented on their photos was Paulo Avelino, whom both actress have already worked with.

“Two faves,” he said before adding a heart emoji.

Gutierrez and Dizon are now seen as bona fide actresses amid acclaim for their respective, most recent film outing.

Gutierrez fetched back-to-back best actress trophies last year for her lead role in “Babae at Baril,” from Gawad Urian and FAMAS, in addition to the same prize from the 2019 QCinema Festival, where the film premiered.

Dizon, meanwhile, has become an overnight sensation with her stirring portrayal in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Fan Girl,” which earned her her first best actress win.

In a social media exchange last December, Gutierrez and Dizon sparked excitement among their followers as they expressed hopes of co-starring in a project in the future.

Just hours before Dizon was announced the MMFF best actress winner, Gutierrez joined the chorus of praise for “Fan Girl” star on social media, after having watched the film by Antoinette Jadaone.

“What a film!” Gutierrez tweeted. “Sa totoo lang, wala akong masabi. Ang ganda. Ang sakit. What a ride. Do yourself and watch it now.”

“I want to be Charlie Dizon when I grow up,” she quipped.

Dizon replied to Gutierrez, saying, “Mas idol po kita, Ms. Best Actress.”

Noticing the exchange, film producer Bianca Balbuena, who is a co-producer of both “Babae at Baril” and “Fan Girl,” told the actresses, “So happy I got to work with both of you in a year.”

Balbuena’s tweet was a light bulb moment for Gutierrez, who asked, “Pwede ba kami magkasama?”

It remains to be seen whether the two Kapamilya actresses will co-star in a future project.

