Jane de Leon on love life: 'Pahinga muna'

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Jane de Leon said that her love life is taking a backseat for now.

"Pahinga muna ako diyan sa love life kasi siyempre ilang beses na akong nasaktan," de Leon shared in a recent media conference for ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

De Leon was introduced in the hit series last January 11.

"Career talaga muna and sarili. Self-love muna. Kasi paano mo mamahalin ang ibang tao kung hindi mo kayang mahalin ang sarili," de Leon added.



"Diyan ka muna. I will see you soon, kung sino ka man," de Leon told her future love.

Currently, de Leon is looking forward to doing more scenes with "Ang Probinsyano" star Coco Martin, whom she described as kind and gentleman.

De Leon also noted that being in "Ang Probinsyano" will also help prepare her for the physical demands of the upcoming Darna series.

Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, “Ang Probinsyano” airs new episodes weeknights and is accessible via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), on-demand streaming (iWant TFC), and free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live).

