'I believe she meant well': Baron Geisler asks netizens to stop bashing Liza Soberano

MANILA – Baron Geisler came to the defense of Liza Soberano after she slammed the poster of the movie “Tililing” which seems to be presenting a stereotypical and derogatory portrait of people with mental health problems.

In her Twitter page on Monday, the Kapamilya actress shared a photo of the poster while expressing her disagreement.

“Really hoping that this movie will spread awareness and enlighten us on the struggles of dealing with mental health. But the poster? It’s a no for me. Mental health is NOT a joke. Stop the stigma,” Soberano wrote.

Following her statement, there were some netizens who agreed with Soberano but there were also those who bashed her.

Appealing to the latter, Geisler, who is part of the movie, wrote on Facebook: “Please don't bash Liza. Please be kind. Sometimes we get overprotective with our advocacies. She did not mean to look down on the poster.”

“I believe she meant well, folks. Please be kind. Masakit ma-bash naranasan natin lahat 'yan one way or another,” Geisler added.

Thank you kuya Baron for the kind words and sorry if I have offended anyone. I’m afraid my intentions were misinterpreted. I always want the best for films that tap into mental health, so I wish this film all the best. 🙏🏼Looking forward to seeing it. 🤍 — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) February 8, 2021

Soberano said took to Twitter to thank Geisler for his kind words and she also apologized if she has offended anyone.

“I’m afraid my intentions were misinterpreted. I always want the best for films that tap into mental health, so I wish this film all the best. Looking forward to seeing it,” she said.

Aside from Geisler, the movie “Tililing” stars Gina Pareño, Candy Pangilinan, Donnalyn Bartolome, Yumi Lacsamana, Cai Cortez and Chad Kinis.

