'Don't want to play games': Jona speaks up on being single

MANILA -- For Jona, there's nothing wrong with being choosy when it comes to love.

Speaking to members of the media in the recent virtual conference" for her first digital concert "Love, Jona," which happened last Saturday, February 6, Jona admitted that she is currently single.

"Kasi parang dumating ako sa point na parang I don't want to waste time or play games anymore. Nasa ganung level na po ako," Jona said.

She admitted that a previous relationship taught her a lot of things when it comes to love.

"Yung pangyayari noon ay lesson learned po 'yon. Kumbaga may ilang tao na kailangang pagdaanan ang masasakit or mapapait na experience for you to really learn. So, I guess from that experience doon po talaga ako fully naging woke at na-realize ko ang mga dapat gawin at hindi dapat gawin," she said.

"During these developing years, nalalaman ko po 'yung personal kong gusto, kumbaga standard para sa future na mamahalin ko if ever. It's okay to be choosy kasi you only deserve the best. Dapat hindi po tayo nagse-settle sa less," Jona added.

Jona is also blessed to be surrounded with people who truly care for her when it comes to matters of the heart, especially her manager.

"Kasi alam nila kung paano ako mag-love, so ayaw nilang masayang 'yung ide-dedicate ko na love, effort, time," Jona said.

