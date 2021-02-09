‘Dito at Doon’ to have world premiere at Osaka Asian Film Festival

MANILA — Ahead of its release in the Philippines, the romance movie “Dito At Doon” will have its world premiere in Japan.

The JP Habac film starring Janine Gutierrez and JC Santos is participating in the 2021 Osaka Asian Film Festival, producer TBA Studios announced Tuesday.

“Dito at Doon” will screen under the New Action! Southeast Asia Section, from March 5 to 14.

Its release in the Philippines is scheduled on March 17.

“DOON muna tayo sa Japan bago DITO sa Pinas!” TBA Studios said in its announcement, in a play on the film’s title.

“Dito at Doon” follows the blooming romance between Len (Gutierrez), a frontliner, and Cabs (Santos), a delivery man, who meet at an “e-numan” through a mutual friend.

It marks Gutierrez and Santos’ first film together, and also stars Yesh Burce and Victor Anastacio.

