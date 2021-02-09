Bianca Gonzalez attests not all basketball players are womanizers

MANILA – Not all basketball players are womanizers.

This is what Bianca Gonzalez told a netizen, who asked if this notion is true during the Instagram question-and-answer activity she did over the weekend.

Gonzalez has been married to basketball player JC Intal for six years now and they have two daughters, Lucia and Carmen.

“To be honest, before I met JC, I had so many wrong preconceived notions about basketball players, to the point that I never thought I’d consider dating him,” she said.

Gonzalez stressed that a cheater will be a cheater regardless of what job he has.

“What I’ve learned is that wala sa klase ng trabaho ang pagiging babaero. Ang babaero, babaero. Just like we can’t generalize that we wanna end up with a businessman or a doctor kasi they are surely good husbands,” she said.

Gonzalez said “a career or choice of job doesn’t define what makes a good man.”

“A man decides to be a good man, regardless of career choice,” she noted.

Gonzalez and Intal tied the knot in 2014.

In December 2019, the couple renewed their wedding vows in a "surprise" ceremony arranged by Gonzalez to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary together.

Related video: