Ticket prices for Stray Kids, Moonbin & Sanha's PH events released

K-pop boy group Stray Kids and duo Moonbin & Sanha will hold separate events in the Philippines in March. Photos from the official Facebook pages of Stray Kids and Astro

MANILA — Local promoters announced Wednesday the ticket prices for the upcoming events of South Korean boy band Stray Kids and duo Moonbin & Sanha in the Philippines.

In a Twitter post, PULP Live World posted the seat plan and ticketing details for Stray Kids' concerts at the Mall of Asia Arena, scheduled on March 11 and 12.

The following are the ticket prices:

Royalty Standing A, B (includes soundcheck) - P16,500

Royalty Seated (includes soundcheck) - P16,500

Standing - P12,500

Lower A - P12,500

Lower B - P11,000

Upper A - P7,500

Upper B - P6,500

Gen Ad A - P3,500

Gen Ad B - P2,500

It’s just about time to unleash the sealed tornado within you, PH STAY!

We’ve got the official seat plan for #SKZinMNL2023 so you can choose the seat you’re getting to catch @Stray_Kids live and in the flesh this March 11-12, 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena. 🌪 pic.twitter.com/vO9nw2MbgN — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) February 8, 2023

Tickets for the Stray Kids shows will go on sale starting February 12 via SM Tickets, according to PULP Live World.

Separately, DNM Entertainment unveiled the seat plan and ticket prices for Moonbin & Sanha's fan con, set to take place at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on March 25.

The duo is a sub-unit of the six-member boy band Astro.

PH AROHAs! We know you've been waiting for this! Catch #DIFFUSIONinMNL this March 25, 2023, at 6PM at the New Frontier Theater!



📍 @NewFrontierPh

🔜 Ticket Selling Details TBA

✅ Follow our official pages for updates#DIFFUSIONinMNL #문빈_산하#MOONBIN_SANHA #아스트로 #ASTRO pic.twitter.com/avZ7SsQAaj — DNM Entertainment (@dnmentph) February 8, 2023

The following are the ticket rates:

SVIP - P10,500

VIP - P8,500

Orchestra - P6,000

Lodge - P4,500

Balcony - P3,000

DNM Entertainment has not announced the ticket selling date for the event.

Stray Kids previously visited the country in January for a fan meeting hosted by local clothing brand Bench, which the group endorses.

Meanwhile, Moonbin and Sanha last performed in the Philippines in 2016, joining their band-mates in Astro for a local staging of the South Korean music program "Show Champion."



For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.