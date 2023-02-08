Ticket prices for Stray Kids, Moonbin & Sanha's PH events released

MANILA — Local promoters announced Wednesday the ticket prices for the upcoming events of South Korean boy band Stray Kids and duo Moonbin & Sanha in the Philippines.
In a Twitter post, PULP Live World posted the seat plan and ticketing details for Stray Kids' concerts at the Mall of Asia Arena, scheduled on March 11 and 12.
The following are the ticket prices:
- Royalty Standing A, B (includes soundcheck) - P16,500
- Royalty Seated (includes soundcheck) - P16,500
- Standing - P12,500
- Lower A - P12,500
- Lower B - P11,000
- Upper A - P7,500
- Upper B - P6,500
- Gen Ad A - P3,500
- Gen Ad B - P2,500
Tickets for the Stray Kids shows will go on sale starting February 12 via SM Tickets, according to PULP Live World.
Separately, DNM Entertainment unveiled the seat plan and ticket prices for Moonbin & Sanha's fan con, set to take place at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on March 25.
The duo is a sub-unit of the six-member boy band Astro.
The following are the ticket rates:
- SVIP - P10,500
- VIP - P8,500
- Orchestra - P6,000
- Lodge - P4,500
- Balcony - P3,000
DNM Entertainment has not announced the ticket selling date for the event.
Stray Kids previously visited the country in January for a fan meeting hosted by local clothing brand Bench, which the group endorses.
Meanwhile, Moonbin and Sanha last performed in the Philippines in 2016, joining their band-mates in Astro for a local staging of the South Korean music program "Show Champion."
For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.