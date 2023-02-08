Stephen Curry: from 'Underrated' to one of the greatest of all time

Apple TV+ "Stephen Curry: Underrated"

It's difficult to imagine now, but as a young basketball player, Steph Curry frequently experienced being underestimated.

How did he rise up to become a four-time NBA champion and one of the most admired athletes in the world? That story and his determination to succeed is being told in the Apple TV+ feature documentary 'Stephen Curry: Underrated'.

Curry issued this message to young kids all over the world, including in the Philippines, who look up to him.

"Embrace the challenges that you have. Understand that we all have been given gifts by God to find purpose in life, and it doesn't matter if it's impacting one person or millions of people. It matters, and you matter. And never lose sight of that no matter how difficult life may be, or the fact that you can inspire somebody, you can change somebody's life. I think that's why we're all here," Curry said.

His former teammates and his family, including his mother Sonya, bore witness to Curry's willingness to face his challenges at every step.

The mother shared the most challenging stage of Curry's life.

"The recruitment period before college and being turned down and turned down and turned down and then second was when he was injured, when he had a knee and ankle injury and just constantly having to deal with that. And at one point, thinking: Is he really going to even be able to work through it? And he was, and we were just there to encourage him. To just believe, just to have a belief," she said.

Peter Nicks, the documentary's director, said the film will reveal previously unknown aspects of Curry’s life as well as the support group that he considers as the most valuable players in his corner.

"People who are not fully seen, where there's doubt. How do you push through that? And this is a story about the power and the agency of - when someone who's doubting themselves, who’s being doubted by others," Nicks noted. "When they have support from family, from a mentor, from community, that is a very powerful thing and that's what people don't know about Steph."

Curry hopes that the documentary will also show his deep faith.

"Basketball is part of my life and it’s the craft that I've poured my heart and soul into. But sports and life are synonymous with the lessons that it teaches you, the confidence that it builds, and I think that's something that we can carry and hopefully inspire. For both athletes and non-athletes to find their full potential, have belief in themselves, be a part of something greater than themselves," Curry said.

'Stephen Curry: Underrated' is coming out this year.