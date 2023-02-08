Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Actor Sam Milby just laughed off rumors that he and his girlfriend Catriona Gray got married.

In interview with ABS-CBN News on Tuesday at the sidelines of media conference for his upcoming horror film "The Diary of Mrs. Winters" with Judy Ann Santos as the lead actress, Milby said he found the rumors "funny."

"Nag-uusap kami about the wedding. It was just funny when that came out, obviously dahil sa post ni Cat na wala namang sinabi about the wedding but there's somebody na nag-post na oh si Mrs. Catriona Gray Milby ang mag-co-co-host ng Miss Universe. So they connected and they thought na kasal na kami which is not true. Hindi pa kami kasal. Assumptions lang ng mga tao," stressed.

Asked if Gray is "the one" for him, the actor replied: "Yes. I do believe so."

Gray has also denied reports of her being married to Milby.

Gray recently hinted about being "at her happiest" during a picnic with Milby in Western Australia, sparking speculations that they took their relationship up a notch.

Gray's post was filled with comments from her fans and followers, asking if she is either engaged or already married.

In May 2020, Milby and Gray finally confirmed being in a relationship, nearly two years after they were first romantically linked.



