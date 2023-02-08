Coco Martin. Photo from Dreamscape Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA -- There is no pressure for "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" to beat the seven-year run of "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" as the show starts next week, lead actor Coco Martin said Tuesday.

In a press conference, Martin said their mindset is currently focused on enjoying each other on set with the new project.

"Actually, hindi ako nape-pressure or hindi ko rin iniisip 'yung timeline basta para sa 'kin i-enjoy namin lahat ang moment, 'yung project. Kasi, naniniwala ako na bast, nagmamahalan kayo, nagrerespetuhan kayo at gustong-gusto niyo 'yung ginagawa niyo, magbubunga 'yan eh," Martin said.

Director Malou Sevilla is optimistic about the show's run, saying: "I think we'd like to get into that mindset so things would come out beautiful and we can work towards creating a better show for the audience and para na rin sa aming personal fulfillment."

Martin said that it is still up to the viewers if they will like the new teleserye.

"Ang makakasagot niyan siyempre 'yung mga manonood kaya kami bilang kami 'yung taga production, kami 'yung gumagawa nitong teleseryeng 'to, pinagbubuti namin kasi alam namin na hangga't pinagbubuti namin 'yung trabaho namin at napapasaya namin 'yung mga manonood, nandito kami at hangga't okay ang lahat, okay kami, may trabaho kami," he said.

The "Batang Quiapo" actor-director noted that he wants to give his best for the show and the longevity of the series will follow.

"Sinasabi ko lagi, mahirap akong katrabaho kasi hindi pwede sa 'kin 'yung pwede na, sinu-sure ko na dapat 'yung quality, 'yun ibibigay natin sa mga manonood, 'yung tiwala at oras na ilalaan nila sa'tin dapat sinusuklian natin 'yon dahil sila ang dahilan kung bakit meron tayong trabaho," he said.

"Gusto ko binabalik namin sa mga management o kung sino man 'yung nangangalaga sa amin na kung ano man 'yung binilin sa 'min o pinagkatiwala sa 'min dapat sinusuklian namin 'yon. Kaya sana, nangangarap ako, nagdadasal ako na sana hindi lang matapatan; ang pangarap ko rito, malampasan 'yung nagawa namin sa "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

Based on the Fernando Poe Jr. action film, "Ang Probinsyano" was adapted into a TV series which ran for seven years.

It was replaced by "Mars Ravelo's Darna" led by Jane De Leon, which will air its finale on Friday.

