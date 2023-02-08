MANILA -- Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, February 7.

On Instagram, Miranda's wife Neri Naig praised her husband for being the best father to their children.





"Happy birthday sa best husband para sa akin! Thank you sa support mo palagi sa akin. Because of you, napapagaan ang trabaho ko. Because of you, mas masarap mangarap. At dahil sa 'yo, natutupad dahan dahan ang lahat ng mga 'yun na magkasama tayo. Thank you, Dad!" Naig wrote.

"Ikaw ang the best dad para sa mga bata. Kahit pagod ka sa gigs mo, nakikipaglaro ka pa rin sa mga bata. Kami ang priority po. Happppy birthday, Dad! We love you so much!" Naig added.

Miranda and Naig tied the knot last December 13, 2014. They have three kids -- Pia, Miguel and Manuel.

Related video: