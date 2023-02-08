Kris Aquino remembers late brother Noynoy on his birthday

MANILA – Kris Aquino penned a message for her late brother, former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, as she marked what would have been his 63rd birthday.

Turning to social media anew, Kris apologized to her brother “for being a brat and wasting years.”

“I’m sorry na nagpaka spoiled na nga May 18, 2021 para masilip ka- for once nag obey ako sa strict bilin ng doctor, when i should have been the REAL me & barged in para nayakap kita,” she said in the caption.

“FYI nakabawi ka naman, i was scheduled for a Pet Scan that night BUT in the instructions dapat emotionally calm & well rested, but everyone na kinwentuhan ko iniyakan ko, so i had to re-sked. It just felt wonderful that on your birthday you made me feel loved,” she added.

Towards the end of her post, Kris thanked her brother “for everything I never thanked you for.”

“I hope you've noticed I'm more private now... I've seen the wisdom in quietly enduring my physical suffering - just like you, because that's what courage is all about. Thank you to all who continue praying for us.”

She then finally greeted her brother, saying he is “the best Kuya any bunso could’ve wished for.”

Kris, the youngest of five siblings, has been open about her “complicated relationship” with her brother when he was still alive. In mid-2018, she revealed they were not on good terms, without divulging the reason. The rift lasted two years, during which they had no communication.

In May 2021, Kris’ rare public mention of her brother, through a social media post, hinted that they finally reconciled.

President Aquino died on June 24, 2021 due to renal disease secondary to diabetes.

