Photo from ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – Trending love team KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad credited each other for their current successes in showbiz since their on-screen team up.

During their guest appearance on morning show “Magandang Buhay,” Estrada and Ilacad, known as KDLex, both admitted that they waited for a long time to get their break in the entertainment scene.

According to Estrada, he just once dreamed of getting lead roles when he joined the roster of artists of the talent agency Star Magic.

“Never kong naisip na darating ako dito sa puntong ito ng career ko. I remember nung nasa Sta Magic ako, pinapangarap ko lang na pumunta dito sa 'Magandang Buhay.' Mag-guest sa 'ASAP.' Magkaroon ako ng leading roles. Now I'm here,” he said.

Estrada also paid tribute to his fans and Ilacad for making everything possible for him, much to the delight of Regine Velasquez, Melai Cantiveros, and Jolina Magdangal.

For Ilacad, who started her showbiz journey at a young age, she remains hungry to achieve more in her career, adding that Estrada is her “bonus” along the way.

“Very fulfilling kasi alam kong matagal ko itong hinintay. Hanggang ngayon, araw-araw pa rin akong nagte-thank you. Hindi naman sa hindi ako kuntento pero I am hungry for more as well,” the actress explained.

“Gusto ko pang galingan lalo. Gusto ko pang marami ma-experience. Ang pakiramdam ko lang ay very blessed kasi nae-experience ko ito lahat na may bonus pa.”

Meanwhile, Ilacad also shared that she constantly reminds her on-screen partner about saving his money. The actress said Estrada used to shop a lot before as a therapy.

“Malaki na pinagbago ni KD. Dati, shopping galore. 'Yun ang kaniyang retail therapy,” Ilacad shared. “Pero kaunting reminders lang, I always tell him, 'Is that a want? Is that a need?' You're growing older na, adulting na, I think it's time that you should also think about your future so you'll learn to stand on your own. Hindi 'yung umasa lang sa parents.”

Estrada appeared to have learned his lessons and admitted that he is now putting most of his income in his savings account, leaving only 10% for luxury items.

“Ako lagi kong hinahati 'yung mga salaries ko. So, whatever I get, I put most of it in this account for savings talaga. Alam ko na nag-start na ako dito sa showbiz so I cannot just keep buying and buying and mag-rely lang ako sa trabaho,” the actor-musician said.

KDLex are set to star in the musical "Walang Aray" starting February 17 in PETA Theater Center in Quezon City.

RELATED VIDEO