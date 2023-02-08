JC de Vera can't wait to meet his 'second princess'

MANILA – JC de Vera turned to social media to share a sonogram of his second child with wife Rikkah Cruz.

Calling his daughter their “second princess,” the “Flower of Evil” actor wrote: “Our dear Laura. Ang tangos ng ilong mo! We love you! We’re waiting for you.”

Apparently excited for de Vera are his friends from showbiz and his social media followers, as they showered him with comments saying they also could not wait to see his little girl.

It was only last month when de Vera announced that he and Cruz are expecting another child during a gender reveal party.

The couple's first child, Lana Athena, is turning 5 this April.

De Vera and Cruz were married in a civil ceremony back in 2018.

They then exchanged wedding vows in church in September 2021.

