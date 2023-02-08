Is Leonardo DiCaprio dating a 19-year-old model?

Photo from Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE

Netizens around the world were sent abuzz after Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with 19-year-old model Eden Polani.

In now viral photos, DiCaprio, 48, was seen at Ebony Riley’s music release in Los Angeles last January together with Polani.

Rumors about the possibility of the “Titanic” star and the model circulated quickly, as mentioned by various media reports.

However, in an article of People, a source denied the speculations, adding that the two happened to have been seated next to each other in the event.

Last December, DiCaprio was also linked to actress Victoria Lamas, 23, after being caught entering the same car in Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood.

In August 2022, the actor and model Camila Morrone ended their four-year relationship. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion,” a source was quoted as saying.

The former couple was first romantically linked in early 2018, and since then managed to keep their relationship mostly private. The romance was described as “serious” in 2019 by a source close to DiCaprio and Morrone, as reported by People.

In 2020, they made their first public appearance together, when they sat beside each other during Academy Awards ceremony.



