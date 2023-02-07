Gerald Anderson will reunite with his 'On the Job' director Erik Matti for a series related to the filmmaker's other crime thriller 'BuyBust.' Instagram: @erikmatti, @andersongeraldjr

MANILA — A decade after the release of their acclaimed action thriller "On the Job," director Erik Matti and actor Gerald Anderson are finally reuniting for another major project.

Matti first hinted at the fresh collaboration in late January, when he posted a photo with Anderson along with film producer Dondon Monteverde.

At the time, the filmmaker made no indication of what the meeting was for.

On Tuesday, Anderson confirmed that he is indeed teaming up again with Matti for another scripted offering, with a photo of a screenplay penned by Michiko Yamamoto.

Anderson shared a glimpse of the script through an Instagram Stories update, where he also tagged Matti's account.

Based on the first page of the screenplay, Anderson will star in a series with the working title, "BuyBust: The Undesirables." Its first episode is called, "Damsel in Distress."

"BuyBust" is Matti's 2018 action flick which starred Anne Curtis as an anti-drug operative. It was not immediately clear whether "The Undesirables" is a prequel or a prequel to the film.

Expanding a previous movie title with a series follow-up is not new to Matti; "On the Job" was re-released in 2021 as a six-part offering, including scenes from its sequel "On the Job: The Missing 8."

Curtis also happens to be gearing up for a film reunion with Matti. So far, however, neither has indicated whether the new project is related to "BuyBust."

