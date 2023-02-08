Photos from Pokwang and Eugene Domingo's Instagram accounts

MANILA – Amid the controversies surrounding her friend Pokwang, veteran comedienne Eugene Domingo got candid at the world premiere of the Amazon Prime Video movie "Ten Little Mistresses."

On Tuesday, Domingo gave encouraging words to Pokwang, who recently made headlines after her revelations about her breakup with ex-partner Lee O’Brian.

Domingo was explaining about women empowerment as a core of their upcoming murder-mystery-comedy film when she suddenly turned to Pokwang.

According to her, she witnessed her friend fight for love.

“You loved. You tried to stand everything. You give, give, give. And now you fight. You stand up. You will survive,” she said.

Pokwang also agreed with what her co-star Agot Isidro said about knowing one’s self-worth and having self-respect.

“Kailangan mo pakiramdaman 'yung mga nangyayari sa palagid. Hindi palaging nasa ulap. Dapat maging wise ka,” Pokwang added.

These came after she admitted that a confrontation about their business venture cost her relationship with O’Brian, adding that he took offense when she questioned him.

On social media, she even claimed that O’Brian did not give any financial support to their daughter Malia and called him “palamunin.”

“Nagising lang ako sa katotohanan na anim na taon ko na pala sya palamunin at limang taon walang child support! wag kana baka madamay ka sa demandahan namin,” she told a netizen.

During the press conference, Pokwang also quoted Cherry Pie Picache’s line in the movie that resonated so much with her.

“Pag nagmahal ka magtira ka sa sarili ko. Kasi kasasabi ko lang nun kailan lang,” Pokwang said before laughing.

Pokwang and O'Brien have been separated since November 2021 although the comedienne previously said that they parted ways on good terms.

Domingo and Pokwang are part of the first original Filipino movie to be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Jun Robles Lana, "Ten Little Mistresses" tells the story of a widowed billionaire, Valentin Esposo (Arcilla), and his 10 mistresses contending to become his new legal wife. All 10 women end up being suspects when Valentin unexpectedly drops dead during their gathering.

