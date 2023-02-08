Eraserheads to kick off world tour in May

The Eraserheads. WEU Event Management Services

MANILA -- (UPDATED) After the success of their reunion concert in December. the members of the iconic band Eraserheads have announced the dates for their world tour.

The tour, which will bring the band to the United States and Canada, will start in May.

The Eraserheads will perform in Las Vegas (May 19), Los Angeles (May 20), San Francisco (May 25-26), Vancouver (June 3), Winnipeg (June 9), Edmonton (June 10), Toronto (June 16), and New York (June 17).

They are also expected to announce the details of their shows in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

“No two shows will be completely alike,“ the Eraserheads team told

ABSCBN News in their statement. “Each show will be a two-hour production featuring a set list of staple Eraserheads favorites. Fans can expect the band’s top hits to be performed, but each night will also include different songs unique to each city so no two shows are completely alike.”

Eraserheads members Ely Buendia, Raymund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala, and Marcus Adoro joined WEU Event Management Services, DVent Productions and NY Entourage Productions at their contract signing at the Manila Polo Club Makati last week.

“We’ll make sure the Eraserheads are well taken care of during their stops in North America and Canada,” said promoter Nancy Yang of NY Entourage Productions.

“It will be the most comfortable tour Eraserheads will have in their lifetime,” said Ronald Esguerra, chief operations officer of WEU Event Management Service.

Esguerra, along with WEU president Francis Lumen and Maria Diane Ventura, managing director of DVent Productions were the promoters for the band’s reunion concert in Manila held last December 22, 2022 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque.