Wu Kang-ren, who plays a no-nonsense prosecutor, in pursuit of a media-savvy serial killer. Photo from Netflix

Netflix released on Wednesday the first teaser of the Chinese language crime thriller “Copycat Killer” which will be released through the streaming platform on March 31.

According to the official synopsis provided by Netflix, the series is set in ’90s Taipei and tells the story of the first-ever serial murder case in Taiwan.

Taking advantage of the widespread interest, the media-savvy serial killer turns the case into a national spectacle, fueling gossip and notoriety.

A no-nonsense prosecutor, played by award-winning actor Wu Kang-ren, vows to solve the case only to realize that things are not what they seem.

Meanwhile, the killer repeatedly makes a mockery of law and justice as he seeks to destroy peace and order in society.

“Genre series are fascinating as you won’t figure out who the killer is, right until the end,” shared Wu. “Every character is connected by hidden threads, which unravel throughout the story. Likewise, I follow my character in exploring these threads, gradually forming a beautiful web of connections. I look forward to bringing viewers on the journey of discovering the masterful storytelling behind each thread.”

Aside from Wu, the series also features Alice Ko, Tuo Tsung-hua, Yao Chun-yao, Fandy Fan, Cammy Chiang, and Hsia Teng-Hung, with a guest appearance by Ruby Lin.