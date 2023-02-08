Andi Eigenmann wows followers with slender figure

MANILA – Andi Eigenmann wowed several netizens when she flaunted her slender figure on social media on Tuesday.

Posting a series of photos on Instagram, Eigenmann explained why she takes delight in taking care of her body.

“I'm happy to make it a duty to care for my body because as I grow older, I've found that when I take good care of my physical health (inside and out), it spills over into other aspects of my being that are, in hindsight, more of a priority to me,” she wrote.

Following her post, several celebrities including Anne Curtis, Bea Alonzo, Janine Gutierrez, Katarina Rodriguez, and Sue Ramirez commented on how good Eigenmann looks, saying she is such an inspiration.

Eigenmann started her workouts in March 2021 -- or two months after she gave birth to her youngest child -- until November that year.

"Was looking for some motivation and found it in myself! Looking back on the progress I've made from gaining 175 lbs in my third pregnancy to losing 50 lbs after 10 months," Eigenmann wrote in a post last month, as she thanked her fitness coaches, including her partner, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo.

"Suddenly being 'out of place' for almost 2 months froze me up quite a bit, but I realize how much of an impact physical exercise has really had on my mental health and overall well-being. I do have my own personal fitness goals, of course, but exercise and staying active really does so much more to us that keep us fit. And also I just wanted to try making a reel," she said.

Eigenmann gave birth to her third child Koa in January 2021.

Koa is Eigenmann's second child with Alipayo. She also has a daughter Ellie with former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.

