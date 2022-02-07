Sharon Cuneta revealed her possible casting in the upcoming US series ‘Concepcion’ over the weekend. Instagram: @reallysharoncuneta

MANILA—Is Sharon Cuneta set to star in a series called “Concepcion”? The amusing coincidence isn’t lost on the Mega Star, going by her latest post on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Cuneta shared the concept poster for the international project, with a caption indicating she is aware there’s a connection to be made given its title and her personal history.

“Sige magtawa kayo sa title!” she wrote, with a laughing emoji. “Eh wala ganon talaga eh. Trabaho lang walang personalan!”

“Just please read the article. Just might be my surprise #1 for all of you! This is Hollywood y’all!” she added, linking to a page providing a synopsis of the series.

Cuneta was formerly married to fellow screen veteran Gabby Concepcion, with whom she has had a tumultuous relationship over the years. They have one daughter together: actress KC Concepcion.

“Concepcion” is a co-production of ABS-CBN with Filipino-American actor Reggie Lee and Filipino-American film producer Jeremiah Abraham.

Set alternately between 1992 and 2020, the series is billed as a family crime drama centering on the titular Paulo “Lolo Pepe” Concepción and his Filipino kin, who rule over Historic Filipinotown or HiFi in Los Angeles.

Cuneta’s possible role in the series has yet to be specified.