What’s in store at this year’s Japanese Film Festival

The Japanese classic 'Rashomon' will be shown at this year's Japanese Film Festival

MANILA -- It has been an annual tradition in the Philippines for the Japan Foundation Manila to bring outstanding, award-winning and contemporary Japanese films for free for the Filipino audiences to watch and enjoy.

Coming from the success of the Japanese Film Festival (JFF) in 2020, the Japan Foundation Manila is bringing back the event right at the comfort of every Filipino’s home through another virtual edition this year.

This year’s JFF will run for a whole two weeks from February 14 to 27.

Japan Foundation Manila director Suzuki Ben said this year’s JFF “gives viewers the chance to experience and learn Japanese ways and culture, as the featured films mirror our contemporary society and document people’s lives at certain periods in time.”

“Films are indeed powerful vehicles for cultural exchange and bilateral relations” he added.

Part of the lineup for this year are “It's a Summer Film,” “Under the Open Sky. “Aristocrats, “Ito, “Awake,” “Mio's Cookbook” and “Masked War.”

The festival will also feature two outstanding documentaries -- “The God of Ramen” and “Sumodo: The Successors of Samurai.”

Viewers can also enjoy anime content with “Time of Eve The Movie” and “Patema Inverted.”

Moreover, the classic movie “Rashomon,” the period film “The Floating Castle,” and the culinary movies “Brea of Happiness” and “The Chef of South Polar” are also included in the lineup.

Also enjoy five other drama films which were released from 2008 to 2018 -- “ReLIFE,” “Happy Flight,” “Her Love Boils Bathwater,” “Until the Break of Dawn” and “Ozland.”

According to Film Development Council of the Philippines head Liza Dino, these cinematic gems contain “themes and stories that Filipinos also deeply appreciate, demonstrating that strong connection between our two cultures.”

“This beautiful curation of some of Japan’s finest films is a springboard of inspiration for any filmmaker looking to learn more about excellent Japanese cinema,” she said.

“As always JFM spares no effort in delivering an educational as well as a very entertaining experience and the FDCP is so happy to be part of this endeavor,” she added.

Aside from showcasing these movies online for free, the Japan Foundation Manila also prepared “Let’s Talk about Japanese Films,” a two-part free online talk event wh will be available to interested participants even outside the Philippines.

The first session will be on February 14 at 2 p.m. which will also serve as the opening event of the festival, while the other roundtable discussion will be on February 22 at 8 p.m.

These events aim to bring Japanese films closer to the general public.