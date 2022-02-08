WATCH: Scenes from Andrea Brillantes' fashion shoot

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- "Animal print extravaganza" is the theme of Andrea Brillantes' latest fashion shoot.

Photographer BJ Pascual shared a behind-the-scenes look in his vlog, where the actress is shown wearing custom pieces in leopard, tiger, and cheetah prints.

Brillantes earlier shared some of the photos from the shoot as she ushered in the Year of the Water Tiger.

She said she has always been a fan of astrology.

"Noong bata ako, marami na kasi sa Instagram na mga zodiac na nababasa ko... Tapos noong nag-TikTok ako, puro astrology 'yung pinapanood ko... Tapos hanggang sa lagi na akong nagse-search tungkol sa astrology," she said.

Watch Pascual's vlog featuring Brillantes below: