The 78th Venice Film Festival - Screening of the film 'The Power of the Dog' in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy September 2, 2021 - Director Jane Campion, actor Benedict Cumberbatch and actor Kirsten Dunst pose. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

LOS ANGELES — Dark Western "The Power of the Dog" led the field of this year's Academy Awards contenders on Tuesday with 12 nominations for the Netflix Inc film, ahead of the 10 nods for science-fiction epic "Dune."

Both will compete for the prestigious best picture trophy against drama "Belfast," about a family living amid sectarian conflict in late 1960s Northern Ireland; deaf community film "CODA;" and "Don't Look Up," a darkly comic allegory about climate change.

Other best picture nominees included Japanese drama "Drive My Car," "King Richard," about the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams; coming-of-age story "Licorice Pizza;" thriller "Nightmare Alley;" and Steven Spielberg's remake of the classic musical "West Side Story."

Jane Campion became the first woman nominated twice for best director with her nod for "Power of the Dog." She was a contender for her 1993 film "The Piano," but lost out that year to Spielberg, who won for "Schindler's List."

"Power of the Dog" also received nominations across the top acting categories for stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kirsten Dunst.

Also in the running for lead acting honors are Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem for playing TV comedy couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in "Being the Ricardos." Will Smith was nominated for the title role in "King Richard," along with Andrew Garfield for biographical musical "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" and Denzel Washington for "The Tragedy of Macbeth."

Kristen Stewart will compete for best actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in "Spencer." The other best actress nominees were Jessica Chastain for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," Olivia Colman in "The Lost Daughter" and Penelope Cruz for "Parallel Mothers."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group that hands out the Oscars, will reveal the winners at a live ceremony in Hollywood on March 27.

Following is the list of key nominations:

BEST PICTURE

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

BEST ACTOR

Javier Bardem - "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch - "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield - "tick, tick...BOOM!"

Will Smith - "King Richard"

Denzel Washington - "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain - "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Coleman - "The Lost Daughter"

Penelope Cruz - "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman - "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart - "Spencer"

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson - "Licorice Pizza"

Kenneth Branagh - "Belfast

Jane Campion - "The Power of the Dog"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - "Drive My Car"

Steven Spielberg - "West Side Story"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ciaran Hinds - "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur - "CODA"

Jesse Plemmons - "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons - "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee - "The Power of the Dog"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley - "The Lost Daughter"

Ariana DeBose - "West Side Story"

Judi Dench - "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst - "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis - "King Richard"

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Jonathan Oatis