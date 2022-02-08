The 78th Venice Film Festival - Screening of the film 'The Power of the Dog' in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy September 2, 2021 - Director Jane Campion, actor Benedict Cumberbatch and actor Kirsten Dunst pose. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

LOS ANGELES — Netflix's dark Western "The Power of the Dog" led the field of this year's Academy Award contenders, landing 12 nominations on Tuesday, including one for the prestigious best picture trophy.

"Power of the Dog" will compete for the top prize with science-fiction epic "Dune," which scored 10 nominations; drama "Belfast," about a family living amid conflict in late 1960s Northern Ireland; deaf community film "CODA;" and "Don't Look Up," an allegory about climate change.

Other best picture nominees included Japanese drama "Drive My Car," "King Richard," about the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams; coming-of-age story "Licorice Pizza;" thriller "Nightmare Alley;" and Steven Spielberg's remake of "West Side Story."

The awards will be presented on March 27.

Following is the list of key nominations:

BEST PICTURE

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

BEST ACTOR

Javier Bardem - "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch - "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield - "tick, tick...BOOM!"

Will Smith - "King Richard"

Denzel Washington - "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain - "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Coleman - "The Lost Daughter"

Penelope Cruz - "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman - "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart - "Spencer"

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson - "Licorice Pizza"

Kenneth Branagh - "Belfast

Jane Campion - "The Power of the Dog"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - "Drive My Car"

Steven Spielberg - "West Side Story"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ciaran Hinds - "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur - "CODA"

Jesse Plemmons - "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons - "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee - "The Power of the Dog"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley - "The Lost Daughter"

Ariana DeBose - "West Side Story"

Judi Dench - "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst - "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis - "King Richard"

(Compiled by Patricia Reaney; editing by Jonathan Oatis)