LOOK: 'Salazar siblings' Alexa, Charlie, Gillian reunite

MANILA – Charlie Dizon, Alexa Ilacad and Gillian Vicencio took some time off their busy schedules on Monday to finally have their long-awaited mini-reunion.

The three were among the lead stars of the hit movie “Four Sisters Before the Wedding,” the prequel to the iconic 2013 Star Cinema movie “Four Sisters and a Wedding.”



As seen in Ilacad’s Instagram story, they enjoyed each other’s company while having an alfresco dinner.

They also missed their “youngest sister” Belle Mariano, who apparently did not make it to dinner.

Since playing the Salazar sisters in “Four Sisters Before the Wedding,” Dizon, Ilacad, Vicencio and Mariano have gone on to star in their own projects.

Ilacad, for instance, joined the celebrity edition of “Pinoy Big Brother” and became one of its most talked about housemates even after the reality show’s run.

Dizon, for her part, has stared in a number of TV and movie projects such as “Fan Girl,” which earned her a best actress award from the Metro Manila Film Festival.

Vicencio went on honing her hosting skills after also starring in other acting projects, while Mariano is the lead actress of the highly successful series “He’s Into Her.”