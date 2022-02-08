Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez dropped a cute throwback photo with her father Monching and grandfather Eddie to mark the latter’s birthday.

Gutierrez took to Instagram to recall some of the best moments she spent with “Lolo Elvis”.

The actress thanked her grandfather for their height and faces aside from their support for the NBA team Los Angeles Lakers.

“Happy birthday, Lolo Elvis! I adore and admire you so much. Thank you for our legs and height and chin as seen in this photo. And our love of Cadillacs and the Lakers,” she said in the caption.

She also remembered how Eddie would give her a meal from a known fast food restaurant when she was still small.

Janine also paid tribute to the veteran actor who taught them that family is everything.

“I treasure all the conversations we've had about work and life and I'm so proud to be your granddaughter. We're all so lucky to have you. Happy birthday, Lolo!!! I love you,” she added.

Janine was the lead actress of the recently-concluded ABS-CBN series “Marry Me, Marry You” with Paulo Avelino.

She was also named as one of the world’s “100 Most Beautiful Faces” in 2021, an international list driven by social media.

“I think pinakamaganda naman talaga ang Pilipina and I'm honored, I guess,” she said. It really has to come from the inside na masaya ka and you also make the people around you happy.”