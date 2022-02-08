Jake Cuenca pens sweet birthday message for Kylie Versoza

MANILA - Jake Cuenca penned a heartwarming message for his girlfriend Kylie Verzosa, who turned 30 on Monday.

In an Instagram post, Cuenca described the former beauty queen as the “most hardworking and inspirational person” he knows.

“Happy birthday boo. You never cease to amaze me with everything you do,” he said.

Sharing his wish for Verzosa, Cuenca added: “May God grant you with everything your heart desires and may all your hopes and dreams come true because I know vou certainly deserve all of them.”

The actor then professed his love for Verzosa, saying he will always be there for her.

“I love you with all my heart and I'll always be here to love and support you.”

Cuenca and Verzosa have been together for more than three years.

They first met when they starred in the ABS-CBN series "Los Bastardos.”