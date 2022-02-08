Dionne Monsanto flaunts 29-week baby bump

Dionne Monsanto looks gorgeous as she flaunted her baby bump on social media.

The former actress, who announced last December that she is expecting, is now 29 weeks pregnant.

Captioning her photo, she wrote: “Hospital, but make it fashion. #29weeks.”

Speaking of her pregnancy, Monsanto said she’s never been this “in love with life and with love itself.”

“I am so wildly grateful to the universe for conspiring in my favor.”

Monsanto married Ryan Stalder in Switzerland in March last year.

Their wedding came a month after Monsanto announced her retirement from show business, saying she will be going to Switzerland to be with Stalder.

Monsanto and Stalder started dating in 2018, she said, but have known each other since 2007, the same year she entered showbiz through the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Apart from "PBB," Monsanto is best known for her performance in the ABS-CBN drama series “Tubig at Langis.”