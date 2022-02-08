CDO band Lilith

When Cagayan de Oro-based metalcore band Lilith released their debut album, "Life and Death," in 2018, vocalist Nicole Pestolante didn’t think how ironic the title would be in two years’ time as the COVID-19 virus placed the entire planet on lockdown.

“I was in a bad place right before and during the early months of the pandemic,” admitted Pestolante. “There was the pressure of work (she works in a bank), promoting the band, and working out family life. The pressure got to me.”

With the lockdown, Pestolante found time to recuperate and reflect.

“I was able to find time for myself and my family,” she revealed as she along with her husband, Jovy, who is the bassist and co-vocalist for Lilith, celebrated the lockdown with a pandemic baby.

And true to being a member of a band, she wrote songs. And the band re-recorded "Life and Death."

“During the pandemic, tumaas 'yung rate ng alcoholism. It was a way for people to cope with losing work, loved ones, and uncertainty,” she said of the impetus to put words and music onto paper. “'Yung isang kanta naman is about 'yung mga vices and the same things you do all over again. It sounds or looks okay for you to engage in those vices, but it isn’t for others.”

The two songs -- “Voices” and “Grave of Your Misery” -- have found their way as bonus tracks to the deluxe release of "Life and Death" just released under new label Deadstring Records with worldwide digital distribution by French music company, Believe.

“I think, the two new songs are the best ones I have written so far because when I wrote, I had coped with the concerns in my life as well as the pandemic,” she postulated. “The songs sound depressing but meron line doon – you must endure, the tears and fears must not remain, the hate and regret that you must forgive.”

Finding her equilibrium -- as well as the band from guitarists Michael Cosare and Mark Glazer Niderost, and drummer Allen Mariveles -- Lilith proceeded to record a new album that should be out by May.

“Voices” and “Graveyard of Your Misery” will not be included in the new album whose title hasn’t been divulged.

It is a bridge between the expanded debut and the new album.

“Those two songs serve as the introduction for the second album,” summed up Pestolante. “Metal music might sound too aggressive given the toll of the pandemic, but it is a great way to release that frustration and aggression.”

Deadstring Records head honchos Mark Piad and Lean Ansing of Slapshock fame are planning to celebrate the release of Lilith’s second album with a limited physical release that includes both albums.