Actress Bianca Manalo hints she plans to get hitched soon with boyfriend Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian who is gunning to be re-elected as senator.

The beauty queen said she represented Gatchalian during Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao's proclamation rally in General Santos City on Tuesday.

"Masyado ko na siyang mahal dahil nandidito ako para irepresenta siya. Baka naman gusto na niya akong gawing maybahay niya," she said.

"Joke lang alam kong nanonood yun. 'Di kita pinapressure."

Manalo said their relationship was 6 years in the making.

"Mayor pa lang siya nung nakilala ko siya. Siya lang ang umakyat ng ligaw sa bahay ng magulang ko. Congressman siya, nung makilala siya ng magulang ko," narrated Manalo.

"Pero 'di kami nagkatuluyan noon. Nanligaw ulit siya, sabi ko Lord bakit ba ang taong ito palaging nandidito pag heart broken ako? 'Di kaya may ibig sabihin bakit siya shoulder to cry on ko."

Manalo later boasted of Gatchalian's achievements as lawmaker, particularly the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act of 2017, which she said is among the primary reason the senator has to be elected again.