Photos from Francine Diaz and Ham Sung-min's Instagram accounts

After receiving a message from an “All of Us Are Dead” star recently, Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz was noticed anew, this time, by another actor from the hit Korean thriller series.

Korean actor Ham Sung-min, who portrayed the role of Han Gyeong-sun in the Netflix series, followed Diaz on Instagram.

In a report of PUSH, the Pinay actress was extremely elated with the gesture as she took to Instagram stories to show her appreciation for Sung-min.

“Such a great person. Hoping to meet you soon, @hsm_0314_vv,” she said in the caption.

Photo from Ham Sung-min's Instagram account

This was not the first time Diaz was noticed by a cast from “All of Us Are Dead” as Yoon Chan-young also slid into her direct message recently.

“Ikamamatay ko ‘to!”

This was the reaction of the actress Diaz to a message from Chan-young, who is known for his role as Cheong-san in the Netflix zombie series.

Diaz shared a screenshot of the DM from Yoon’s account @yooncy1 through Instagram Stories. It appears he initiated the exchange, with a waving hand emoji.

“Cheong san! Saranghae!” Diaz captioned her Stories update, tagging the actor’s account.

Around the same time, Diaz tweeted, “Kay Cheong san lang ako papayag ma-seenzone,” with crying and heart emojis.

“All of Us Are Dead,” which is currently a trending series on Netflix, follows high school students who are left with no choice but to battle zombies — their former classmates — in a desperate bid to survive while trapped inside their campus.

