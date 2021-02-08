Phoemela Baranda, boyfriend expecting a baby girl

MANILA -- Phoemela Baranda is set to have another daughter.

The 40-year-old model and host happily made the announcement over the weekend, shortly after a baby shower was organized for her by her close friends.

Posing in a pink dress, Baranda said she is excited to meet her new baby, which she and her boyfriend Jason Choachuy have named Illya.

"We can't wait to meet our little one. At this point, you're already so loved and we know you will be a bundle of joy to everyone," she said.

It was back in November 2020 when Baranda revealed that she is expecting her second child at the age of 40.

The model gave birth to her firstborn, Kim Nichole, when she was 19 years old.

Related video: