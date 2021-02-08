Olivia Rodrigo sings 'driver's license' for the first time live on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo shattered hearts with a stripped-down version of her post-breakup single “drivers license” when she appeared on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday (Manila time).

Rodrigo’s appearance on the American late-night show marked the first time she performed the song live on TV since releasing the tune that took music charts and social media by storm.

Opting to play the grand piano for her live performance, Rodrigo impressed viewers when she showcased her stellar vocals.

At 17, Rodrigo has scored her first No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Global 200 charts with “drivers license” just a week after its release.

Prior to its Billboard debut, “drivers license” broke Spotify’s record for the most streams for a song in a week, and Amazon Music’s record for the biggest first-week streaming debut globally.

Aside from “drivers license,” which Rodrigo wrote, another of her compositions entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart a year prior. “All I Want,” from the soundtrack of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” peaked at No. 90 in January 2020.

Rodrigo played the lead female character in the Disney+ series in 2019, three years after her Disney Channel breakthrough series “Bizaardvark,” which she also top-billed.

Rodrigo identifies as part Filipina. She was born and raised in California to a Filipino father and a German-Irish mother.

Tracing her family history in a Disney Channel feature in 2017, Rodrigo shared that her Filipino great-grandfather immigrated to the US. His daughter, Rodrigo’s grandmother, married a fellow Filipino who is also based there.